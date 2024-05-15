Logistics Boom: Demand for warehouse automation soar amid 'Make in India' boost
Economic growth boosts demand for logistics in India, with 13.5 million sq ft leased in Jan-Mar 2024. Tier-I cities saw a 25% increase, Tier II and III cities 20%. NIDO Group introduces unmanned goods movement system in Tier 2 and 3 cities.
Upbeat economic growth and the government's focus on local manufacturing have boosted the demand for logistics in India, with a staggering 13.5 million square feet in January to March 2024 compared from 11 million square feet in the year-ago period, say a recent Savills India report.