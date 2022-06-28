L’Oréal re-launches Lancôme in India

L’Oréal re-launches Lancôme in India2 min read . 06:51 PM IST
NEW DELHI :French beauty products company L’Oréal has re-launched its luxury beauty brand, Lancôme, in India.
The company will retail skincare, make-up, and fragrances under the Lancôme brand in India.
Greater demand for high-end and luxury products within the personal care and beauty segments prompted the company to re-introduce the brand in India.“The Indian beauty industry is undergoing a transformation, not only in response to the pandemic but also in redefining the true meaning of beauty and continuing to embrace technology. Over the recent years, we have seen a rise in high-end and luxury categories in personal care and beauty segments," said Amit Jain, Managing Director, L’Oréal India.
A rise of aspirational consumers with increased disposable income is driving up demand for such products beyond the metros, said Rachit Mathur, general manager, luxury products division, L’Oréal India.
Lancôme products are exclusively available at beauty retailer Sephora in 17 stores across the top eight cities and online.
The launch of Lancôme will be supported by a 360-degree campaign, that includes an influencer engagement comprising a repertoire of top luxury and beauty key opinion leaders, a digital campaign with Sephora and Vogue, and point of sale initiatives.
Lancôme was founded in 1935; the brand is present in 130 countries, with about 20,000 beauty advisers. The brand has been endorsed by celebrities such as Julia Roberts, Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o, Lily Collins, Taylor Hill, Isabella Rossellini, Zendaya Coleman, and Amanda Seyfried. It sells products such as Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum, Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Foundation, and La Vie Est Belle Fragrance.