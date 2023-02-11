Louis Vuitton’s formula for world domination

Even by the standards of the fashion world, the show was an over-the-top spectacle—one that paid off handsomely for the company. The show generated more lucrative attention than any other brand during the January men’s fashion week in Paris, according to Launchmetrics, which assigns a monetary value to every article, post or interaction about a brand or event. The $27.2 million in so-called media impact value was 91% more than Vuitton’s show last year. Rosalía’s performance alone generated $4.3 million worth of conversations, Launchmetrics said. It was proof that the business strategy was succeeding: A luggage and handbag company was entrenched as the most powerful luxury-goods brand in the world, the crown jewel in an empire controlled by the newly coronated world’s richest person.

