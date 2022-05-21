Luxury brands are counting on Americans to keep spending

Sales of personal luxury goods—top-end handbags, watches and the like—have been booming in the U.S. Before the pandemic, the Chinese were the industry’s most important consumers globally, accounting for one-third of all spending on such items in 2019, according to Bain & Company. Americans were next with a little more than one-fifth of the market. To most people’s surprise, this flipped in 2021 when Americans bought 32% of luxury goods by value and the Chinese just 23%. Luxury brands are therefore counting on U.S. shoppers to offset some of the pain caused by the latest shutdowns in Beijing and Shanghai.