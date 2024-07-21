Luxury brands need to win back middle-class shoppers
Carol Ryan , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 21 Jul 2024, 07:00 PM IST
SummaryThe luxury industry has been so eager to woo ultrawealthy shoppers that it forgot who really pays the bills.
The luxury industry has been so eager to woo ultrawealthy shoppers that it forgot who really pays the bills: the middle classes.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less