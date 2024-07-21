Luxury brands need to win back middle-class shoppers

Yves Saint Laurent, which is owned by French luxury group Kering, also appears to be under pressure. It has reduced the price of most sizes of its bestselling Loulou bag in U.S. stores. A small version that would have set shoppers back $2,950 in January, according to the Wayback Machine, now costs $2,650. The bag is still considerably more expensive than at the end of 2020, when it was priced at $2,050.