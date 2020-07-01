Luxury brands roll out ‘distance selling’ model to woo customers

With most shoppers wary of visiting malls due to fears of covid-19, premium labels are making the last-mile effort. For instance, Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL), which sells the most number of foreign labels in the country such as Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Coach and Giorgio Armani, has rolled out “distance selling" for its regular shoppers that helped customers in 38 cities connect with store managers via video calls, e-catalogues and image sharing over WhatsApp and home-shopping between May and June.

Wealthy families, said Manu Sharma, group vice-president, business, at RBL, are updating their wardrobe for business video calls, ordering designer bags for special occasions and even “promise rings" from Tiffany’s to acknowledge postponed weddings.

“There is a lot of savings happening because you are not spending on a lavish restaurant booking or going out. So, you are now moving back to the safest way of celebrating, that is probably getting something cooked at home and getting a couple of nice gifts to make the family member happy," Sharma said.

“Luxury will bounce back sooner rather than later. The core of luxury is to make one feel good and belong to a specific strata of society. These basic facts of human psyche will never change. Luxury will keep fuelling these aspirations and will remain buoyant," said Abhay Gupta, founder and chief executive of Luxury Connect and Luxury Connect Business School.

Shuchi Bansal contributed to this story.

