Luxury brands roll out ‘distance selling’ model to woo customers

With most shoppers wary of visiting malls due to fears of covid-19, premium labels are making the last-mile effort. For instance, Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL), which sells the most number of foreign labels in the country such as Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Coach and Giorgio Armani, has rolled out “distance selling" for its regular shoppers that helped customers in 38 cities connect with store managers via video calls, e-catalogues and image sharing over WhatsApp and home-shopping between May and June.