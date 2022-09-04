Luxury carpets brand Obeetee to expand retail footprint in metros

Obeetee’s new store launch in Delhi is accompanied with the launch of a new collection in tie-up with designer JJ Valaya that is inspired by Kashmir and Marseille, France, using jamawar fabric. Although the designer has ‘The Valaya Home’ for home furnishings, it will be his first time designing carpets. “This is a natural fit for us with a legacy brand with right parameters. Creating a good design is one part of the story but to be able to produce it in the same spirit and sell it is an area where both our brands are well married," said Valaya.

