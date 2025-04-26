The rise of the controversial $690 flip flop
SummaryThong sandals, typically reserved for beaches and gym showers, are suddenly the it-shoe of summer. Luxury versions have flooded the market—and sparked debate.
Everyone’s in a tizzy over flip flops. The humble slide—so essential in Brazil that it’s considered an inflation-protected necessity, like beans and rice—is transcending its utilitarian roots to become the it-shoe of the moment. Some luxury brands are charging over $1,000 for a pair of thong sandals that aren’t exactly office-appropriate.