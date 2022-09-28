Luxury good retailers eye festive bonanza

Sharad Agarwal, head of the Italian sports carmaker Lamborghini India, said 2021 was a record year for the luxury car company, when it delivered 69 cars to record 86% growth over 2020. “We have seen good demand for our cars in India as well and are on track for consistent growth in 2022. The outlook is positive with an equal number of orders as there will be production in 2023," said the local head of the Volkswagen unit. The cars’ price range begins at ₹3 crore for its SUV Urus and about ₹5 crore for its Huracan variant. Similarly, Lexus India expects sales will exceed pre-pandemic record levels of 2019. Demand for the brand’s luxury car in India has crossed its highest in July since its launch in 2017. Naveen Soni, president of Lexus India, said the occasion-led sales expectations are not paramount since the purchase decisions are made well in advance. But Diwali is a good time for customers to acquire these purchases due to its auspiciousness. So, while orders are placed in advance, the company does look at sending out deliveries at this time.