Luxury looks less vulnerable to inflation, but isn’t immune: analysis

Luxury brands’ profitability looks protected, however, against the kind of pressure that has squeezed margins in the wider consumer sector, thanks to the potential for efficiency savings, and by favorable currency effects for eurozone-based companies, he says. If they do increase prices, they are likely to do so in the form of a rebalancing to address the price gap between Europe and other markets, notably Asia, analysts at UBS wrote in a note this week. Such a measure would offer a boon to revenue growth, but only for the stronger brands, they said.