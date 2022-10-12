Luxury’s resilience hasn’t been tested yet
- The world’s biggest luxury brand owner LVMH had another great quarter, but shareholders are proving tough to impress
Designer fashion brands are still in a gilded age. Even if investors have been too quick to question how long this can go on, the industry doesn’t have the all-clear.
Shares in LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton were up a mere 2% in early trading Wednesday despite another blockbuster quarter for the luxury bellwether’s 72 brands, which include Tiffany & Co. and Christian Dior. Over the three months through September, LVMH sales increased 19% versus a year ago, stripping out the impact of exchange rates. Analysts had expected a 14.5% rise.
So far, the company hasn’t seen much to worry about with its most important customers, wealthy Americans and Chinese. Business in China was flat in the third quarter as traffic in stores is still recovering from the latest round of Covid-19 restrictions. The only shift LVMH has noticed is that consumers are buying gold rather than silver jewelry, perhaps because the yellow metal is seen as a better store of value as inflation takes hold. This is impacting Tiffany & Co.’s big silver business in the U.S.
But Americans are still spending heavily, particularly on their holidays. The strength of the dollar is making it more attractive to splurge in Europe. Before the pandemic, luxury goods in U.S. boutiques were 13% pricier than the same products in Paris or Milan. This premium had doubled to 26% by summer, UBS analysis shows. For now, LVMH has ruled out raising prices in European cities to close the gap, maybe to avoid hurting demand from weaker local customers.
Wealthy Americans aren’t feeling pinched yet. In the third quarter, U.S. shoppers that make more than $125,000 a year bought 10% more than they did the same time last year, Bank of America credit card data shows. By comparison, spending on luxury by consumers earning less than $50,000 fell 13%.
Shareholders have been down on luxury stocks all year. Listed European brands have lost more than 20% of their value on average since January. LVMH’s shares now fetch 20 times projected earnings, below the 22 times 10-year average, even though a shopping boom that took off during the pandemic is lasting well into 2022.
LVMH management said the discrepancy between strong luxury sales and dire media headlines at the moment shouldn’t be surprising. Chief Financial Officer Jean Jacques Guiony pointed out that, so far, a “preannounced recession…has not materialized" and spending on luxury goods tends to be more impacted by, say, real-estate prices than a slowdown in economic growth.
Designer brands bounced back quickly from the last big downturn: In 2009, global luxury sales fell 8% but had fully recovered by 2010, Bain data shows. But the rise of China had a lot to do with that rebound, helped by the kind of abundant fiscal stimulus that may not be repeated.
Much is different today. If luxury stocks look cheap, it is because their latest test is only getting started.
