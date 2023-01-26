LVMH looks to renewed china luxury spending for earnings bump4 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 08:24 PM IST
- Bernard Arnault’s conglomerate has soared in valuation, but the industry faces headwinds from lower global growth
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results later Thursday, as it rides a surge of demand for luxury goods that China’s recently loosened Covid-19 restrictions could extend into this year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×