LVMH, other luxury brands raise prices, betting wealthy customers won’t mind

The luxury sector is already flying high after a grim 2020, during which the pandemic hammered sales. Demand roared back last year, with luxury consumers flocking to stores as Covid-19 lockdowns eased. The industry is striving to maintain that strong momentum in 2022, said Kathryn Parker, an analyst at Jefferies Group. Part of the strategy is pricing hikes, she said, since most players have the luxury of raising prices to maintain margins without scaring customers away.