Malls report 65-80% recovery in December

NEW DELHI : India’s top malls, that struggled as covid cases surged, reported 65-80% recovery in December business led by year-end festivities, steep discounts, sale of winter wear up north, and some resumption in dine-in.

DLF Retail, InOrbit, Nexus Malls and Viviana Mall reported between 65-80% recovery in December business compared to a year ago period led by categories such as electronics, home and furnishings; while in north strong winters and deep discounts during end of year sales helped some marquee brands.

“As compared to December last year, we have recovered 65% of footfalls and over 85% sales across most of the malls in our portfolio. We have seen a surge since the festivities have set in and people started shopping for traditional attire, beauty products, jewellery and electronics," said Dalip Sehgal, CEO, Nexus Malls which operates nine properties in the country. “For the month of December, our overall sales were up by 20% over November and the footfalls were up by 15%," said Sehgal.

Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO of Mumbai-based Inorbit malls that runs five properties in West and south India said they were seeing a 65–70% recovery over last year December. Thane’s Viviana Mall too saw 70% of its 2019 December footfalls in 2020. “What is even more encouraging is that the mall has seen 80% sales recovery in December as the average spend by the consumer has gone up," said Gurvineet Singh, CEO, Viviana Mall.

The end of season sales are likely to drive business up until 26 January, Singh added.

Malls' road to recovery has been patchy as many of them saw staggered opening with their cinemas being the last to be permitted to operate.

Consumers, meanwhile, are avoiding travelling longer distances to shop, instead choosing to buy goods online or at stores closer home; they are also not spending as freely as before. The recent night curfews announced across several states in India following reports of a more contagious strain of the coronavirus also lowered business for malls last month.

Developers said it could be months before they go back to 100% business. “Currently, with different set of regulations across different cities, it is difficult to recover businesses," said Sehgal.

Retailers, on the other hand have had a choppy year. Apparel retailers could report a 40-45% decline in full year revenues in the current financial year, estimates by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) suggest.

In north, strong winters helped retailers sell high-priced jackets and woollens. This was seen in brisk sales reported by brands such as Uniqlo, Marks & Spencer, Zara and H&M, said mall executives.

“The footfall during the week of Christmas, and New Year's, in certain properties was equal to 80% or 70% of last year, so it was that good. This kind of crowd gives us an understanding of how the mood is changing," said Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Shopping Malls that operates several properties in the Delhi-NCR region.

Footfalls also translated into spends spurred by early onset of sales, said Bector. "End of season sales began between 12th and 15th December and winters set in drastically. So, brands with winter merchandise got a quick lift," she said, adding that the discounting was “deep and genuine".

However, developers remained cautiously optimistic and said they are looking reducing rents further going into the next financial year. “We waived off all rentals between April and August during the lockdown period. However, for September and October we asked retailers to pay 50% of the rents. From November we are charging 100% percent rents from retailers," said Viviana’s Singh. He said said that with restaurants opening later than other tenants the mall sought 12-15% share of their revenue in October to December. “From January even restaurants have been asked to go back to the original rentals. The tenants don’t have a problem as they have seen good recovery," he added.

DLF’s Bector too said the mall developer has been "transparent and generous and on-point with the kind of offers we gave (to tenants)".

At Nexus Malls, “we have had detailed discussions with our retail partners and have agreed mutually beneficial rental arrangements with them," said Sehgal.

A top executive with a leading foreign brand said that offline business has been tough, making a case for sustained rental negotiations. “We need reduction till August as vaccination of the country will take more time," he said, requesting not to be named.

(Shuchi Bansal contributed to this story)

