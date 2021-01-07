Malls report 65-80% recovery in December

However, developers remained cautiously optimistic and said they are looking reducing rents further going into the next financial year. “We waived off all rentals between April and August during the lockdown period. However, for September and October we asked retailers to pay 50% of the rents. From November we are charging 100% percent rents from retailers," said Viviana’s Singh. He said said that with restaurants opening later than other tenants the mall sought 12-15% share of their revenue in October to December. “From January even restaurants have been asked to go back to the original rentals. The tenants don’t have a problem as they have seen good recovery," he added.