NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Malls have seen revenues drop by half in the aftermath of several states directing them to down shutters amid an uptick in covid cases.

In a statement to the press, Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI), an industry body that represents malls across the country, said local restrictions, the closure of malls in a few states, and weekend curfews had impacted their business recovery, and employment associated with organized retail.

The second wave could stall any recovery made by shopping centres and malls in the beginning of the year.

Malls across India had recovered close to 90% of pre-covid business between November and March. Footfall has dropped by 75% due to local restrictions, the association said. Malls also opened in a staggered manner once the country lifted the lockdown last year.

“On average, during the pre-covid days, the industry was clocking Rs15,000 crore per month and had reached the same during mid of March 2021; but with the local restrictions, almost 50% revenue is slashed," SCAI said in its statement.

In Delhi, malls have been directed to shut down till the end of April, Maharashtra, too, is under a strict curfew. Madhya Pradesh has extended a partial lockdown in cities such as Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain, permitting only essential stores to run.

SCAI said it has been urging the government to support the industry with waivers and to allow shopping malls to operate once they reopen the other markets.

The industry supports nearly 12 million jobs, directly and indirectly. SCAI said that an estimated 25-30% jobs were impacted by India's lockdown last year. However, by mid-March 2021, nearly 70-75% employees had returned. The industry, SCAI said, has re-created jobs lost due to the pandemic and will continue to bring back employment in the sector.

The association said it has also approached state governments to conduct vaccination camps at malls as part of its efforts to supplement the government’s extensive vaccination drive.

“The industry body has also urged (the government) to treat mall employees as front line workers and [to vaccinate them] on priority irrespective of their age. As a public infrastructure, with ample parking space, training rooms, etc., malls do have the requisite space to help the local admiration to carry out such an exercise that will likely benefit the larger cause of carrying out an extensive vaccination drive. With the situation turning grim, SCAI has reached out to all its members and has asked them to further strengthen all the SoPs and protocols," the statement read.

