New Delhi: Malls and shopping centres in India have lost an estimated Rs3,000 crore during the ongoing set of lockdowns that began in a phased manner late March-early April, according to estimates compiled by members of the Shopping Centre Association of India (SCAI).

The association has written to several state governments seeking permission to re-open shopping centres with immediate effect.

The current lockdowns had temporarily shut down all non-essential retail business.

Malls have been shut for several weeks—the duration of which varies from state to state. The national capital for instance announced temporary closure of malls from 16 April. Maharashtra imposed restrictions on malls beginning April.

In a webinar, Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) said lockdowns over the last several weeks have hurt revenues of retailers that in turn have led to significant losses for malls.

Mukesh Kumar, chairman, Shopping Centres Association of India and CEO, Infiniti Malls, said that typically, all malls put together, generate a business of around Rs15,000 crore per month. "I would say at least Rs25,000 crore business would have been lost by retailers across categories (within malls). For malls, anywhere between 12-15% is the revenue from the total sale that happens on the retail side, so the losses for malls and the retail are humongous. In terms of numbers, loss for malls is around Rs3,000 crore," he said.

In April, retail sales across India were down 50% compared to April'19, according to a survey by the Retailers’ Association of India released earlier this week.

SCAI has made representations to several states including Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi asking them to consider opening up of shopping centres as covid cases in several states climb down.

“We strongly urge you to allow the shopping centres and malls to start operation with the immediate effect and let the customers experience a controlled and safe shopping experience. We also urge you to allow malls to operate as per regular operational hours," members of SCAI that include PVR Ltd, Select Group, The Phoenix Mills Ltd, Prestige Group, K. Raheja Corp among others wrote to in a letter to Uddhav Thackeray on 26 May.

The letter further said that shopping centres could restrict the number of people entering the mall and shops and ensure that every visitor has been properly screened before entering. "Besides installing proper equipment to maintain hygiene at the highest level, we also ensure that the workforce is properly trained, and the facility is thoroughly cleaned in regular intervals," it added.

Malls are also in a bind as loss of rental income is straining finances. Several mall developers said that despite the temporary closures malls still have fixed overheads including staff salaries, electricity and maintenance. They are again seeking assistance such as reduction in rate of interest as well extension of moratorium on bank loans.

“Most malls are working on a lease rental discounting model where the banks fund them basis the rentals that they are getting. Last time the government was very proactive, and the RBI decided to give us a moratorium period just very close to announcing the lockdown," said Abhishek Bansal, executive director, Pacific India that operates several malls in Delhi-NCR.

"With malls being shut, the rental payments have come to a screeching halt, and there's very little money coming in…So we've requested the government to give us some moratorium period, from when the lockdown had started to the unlock and a little bit ahead of that, so that it helps us in our cash flow," he said.

Malls have also sought reduction in the rate of interest they have been paying.

