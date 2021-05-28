Malls, shopping centres suffer 3,000 crore losses during current lockdown

Mukesh Kumar, chairman, Shopping Centres Association of India and CEO, Infiniti Malls, said that typically, all malls put together, generate a business of around Rs15,000 crore per month. "I would say at least Rs25,000 crore business would have been lost by retailers across categories (within malls). For malls, anywhere between 12-15% is the revenue from the total sale that happens on the retail side, so the losses for malls and the retail are humongous. In terms of numbers, loss for malls is around Rs3,000 crore," he said.