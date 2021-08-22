Many of our brands have crossed pre-covid Aug '19 numbers: Arvind Fashions CEO

The trigger is our strategy of focusing on six high conviction brands. We believe, for our strategy of profitable growth, those six brands are the focus areas. In that context other things become less important. We realized that Unlimited needed to be in a place where it's a priority for that place. So, in the last two years had a new team and they did a fantastic job of bringing it close to breakeven to be interesting for a future owner. Then we found somebody who we believe is the ideal partner for the future of Unlimited. The strategy is therefore of focusing our entire effort—be it capital, talent or resources—behind these six brands.