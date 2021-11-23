Marico looks to expand reach via pharmacies, beauty stores

“We have started doing a lot of investment in expansion of distribution, whether it’s rural direct distribution or prototyping separate food distribution. We want to do it through chemist and cosmetic channels, because we might have the portfolio but unless we get the go-to-market right, that might not happen," Saugata Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer, Marico, said in an interview.

