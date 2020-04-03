Marico partners with Swiggy and Zomato to deliver cooking oil, oats

NEW DELHI : Mumbai-based packaged consumer goods company Marico Ltd on Friday said it has launched “Saffola Store" in partnership with online food ordering apps Zomato and Swiggy to deliver its range of oats, and cooking oils to consumers—joining other companies that are stitching up partnerships to ensure last mile delivery of essentials amid India’s strict three-week lockdown.

On Zomato, Saffola Store is available to some shoppers in the Delhi-NCR area, and Bangalore. It will gradually be rolled out in other cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad starting next week, Marico said in a statement to the press on Friday.

On Swiggy Stores, that is the food ordering platform’s grocery delivery service, Marico said deliveries have started in Gurgaon; the service will be extended to other parts of Delhi NCR, Bangalore and Mumbai this weekend.

Fast moving consumer goods makers work with regional distributors, and stockists who supply their goods to various other retailers, and shops. Marico has basically enabled Swiggy and Zomato personnel to connect with its vast network of distributors in parts of the country.

The food-tech platforms can check the nearest distribution centre where a particular item is available. A delivery executive will then be appointed to pick up goods from the centre and deliver it to consumers.

The global pandemic is prompting the consumer goods industry to stitch unlikely partnerships as firms that rely on sales through small neighborhood stores, come together with delivery companies to ease out last mile delivery for essential goods.

Food ordering apps, and cab services companies are offering their available fleet of delivery executives to double up as carriers of essential items such as staples and personal hygiene products. This comes at a time of disruptions in the logistics network, making it harder for households to buy goods of daily use. Demand for home delivery has also surged with the government advising people to stay indoors.

On Thursday, Domino’s Pizza and ITC Ltd partnered to deliver ITC’s essential items such as wheat flour (atta) and spices to customers via the pizza chain’s ordering app in India. Earlier this week, ride-hailing company Uber India said it has launched a last mile delivery service and partnered with online grocery firm BigBasket. Zomato recently made a foray in to groceries—through Zomato Market, using its fleet of delivery executives to ferry goods from local shops to consumers. It has also partnered with Grofers by providing its fleet to deliver essential goods to consumers of the online grocery retailer.

More such tie-ups between companies that supply packaged staples, and delivery firms are underway.

“As India grapples with the unprecedented global pandemic, it is incumbent on every one of us to come together and extend our support," said Sanjay Mishra, chief operating officer, India sales and Bangladesh business, Marico Limited.

“Through our partnership with Marico, Swiggy will leverage and engage its extensive delivery fleet to ensure that essential products such as cooking oil and oats reach consumers quickly and in a safe manner," said Vivek Sunder, chief operating officer, Swiggy.

Share Via