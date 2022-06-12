Maruti’s segment focus shift could upend India’s auto market

It’s inevitable that the industry is set for stiff competition. If that makes the cake larger, which is more than likely, it can only be good news for the entire industry. For if Maruti's past track record is any indicator, then its three new SUVs (and possibly many more on the way that hasn’t been announced yet) would boost market share, volumes, and revenue for the market leader and also trigger a new race amongst car-makers. A race for pushing out new SUV models catering to the complex and highly segmented demography of Indian car buyers.