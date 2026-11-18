Men's ethnic wear brands are betting that kurtas, bundis and traditional Indian silhouettes can find a place in everyday wardrobes, beyond weddings and festivals.
From short kurtas and kurta-shirts for casual outings to more affordable collections and online offerings, companies are experimenting with products and business models to make the seasonal category a regular part of apparel spending.
The opportunity is significant, but turning ethnic wear into an everyday choice will require brands to overcome dressing habits and the category's dependence on weddings and festivals.