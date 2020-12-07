Metro Cash and Carry looks at smaller store formats

NEW DELHI : Local arm of German wholesale retailer Metro Cash and Carry will open more small format stores—largely focused on traders—as kirana shops emerged as key providers of essentials to Indian consumers during the country’s protracted lockdown, it said Monday.

The wholesale retailer, that operates 28 stores in India, recently opened its smallest store in Karnataka’s Tumkur. The retailer, that competes with Reliance Market, Walmart’s Best Price stores (now owned by Flipkart), and Lots Wholesale, said that it will put such stores in the country’s smaller cities—as cheaper real estate as well as lack of organized retail in such markets could help it capitalize on growth prospects in the country.

Over the next one year, the Metro Cash & Carry is set to open 5-6 stores (between October'20-September'21) in India. Of these, only one will be on the lines of its typical large format stores, while remaining will be a combination of small stores in big and mid-sized cities.

“We are looking at a mixture of stores. The small store in Tumkur is our first entry into a small town with a population of three-and-a-half lakhs, we are looking at stores which are under construction in places like Mysore, we’re getting into Hubli. But we are also entering Vizag, which is a bigger city. There we are coming up with a big-box store. In Hyderabad, in the middle of the city, we are launching a smaller store focused more on the trader community," said Arvind Mediratta, managing director and CEO, Metro Cash and Carry India.

The company is working on three different models, Mediratta said. Globally, Metro runs small-format stores in Turkey.

According to Mediratta, cheaper real estate in India's smaller markets is a big draw. “... you are able to get prime locations in the heart of the city, so it drives a lot of footfalls to the store from both trader customers as well as hospitality sector," he said. Besides, he feels that walk-in customers are always more profitable than delivery customers.

Big stores, on the other hand, require large land parcels which are hard to come by.

India’s kirana stores performed well in the aftermath of the covid-induced lockdown, while several stores were shuttered owing to restrictions. For Metro, servicing kirana stores is a key part of its business.

In its June quarter FMCG snapshot, market researcher Nielsen said that traditional trade or kirana stores—that account for 87% of FMCG sales—grew 5% (year-on-year) in the month of June after declining by 31% in April and May.

While many first-time shoppers went online to buy groceries during the pandemic, ecommerce’ contribution to overall FMCG sales in still in single digit. This has reinforced the retailer’s thrust on the local grocer that it caters to, Mediratta said.

Unlike large hypermarkets, Metro sells to businesses, small shopkeepers and hotels essentially replacing wholesale markets and FMCG distributors in those areas. It typically operates large-format stores that sell a range of goods in bulk to such business-to-business customers.

Metro Cash and Carry India Pvt. Ltd, entered India in 2003. It clocked a turnover of ₹6,563 crore in FY19, with a profit of ₹217 crore. The retailer started with stores size of 1 lakh square feet and above. Since then, it has been reducing the size of its stores.

“If I look at only food and grocery which is a primary business that is of concern for us, the share of traditional trade has actually gone up in the last quarter. Modern retail like you know—their share has come down a little bit and e-commerce has not grown as much, kiranas have become stronger," Mediratta said.

