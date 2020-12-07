Metro Cash and Carry looks at smaller store formats

“We are looking at a mixture of stores. The small store in Tumkur is our first entry into a small town with a population of three-and-a-half lakhs, we are looking at stores which are under construction in places like Mysore, we’re getting into Hubli. But we are also entering Vizag, which is a bigger city. There we are coming up with a big-box store. In Hyderabad, in the middle of the city, we are launching a smaller store focused more on the trader community," said Arvind Mediratta, managing director and CEO, Metro Cash and Carry India.