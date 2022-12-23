Milk was the most ordered item during India-Pakistan World Cup match: Report

In the last year, Swiggy Instamart witnessed a 305.55% growth in orders for tea; it saw a 273.67% jump in orders for coffee. Meanwhile, users of the platform ordered over 50 lakh kilograms of organic fruits and vegetables with cities of Bengaluru, Mumbai Hyderabad, Pune, and Delhi leading the demand for such products. Over 17 lakh kilograms of exotic fruits such as Dragon Fruit, Pomelo, Berries, Wood Apple were ordered on the platform.