NEW DELHI

While many sectors, including retail, face a slowdown, Paytm Mall has seen a rise in consumption in smaller cities, especially among millennials in their first jobs, said Paytm Mall senior vice-president Srinivas Mothey in an interview to Mint.

"One of the reasons (for not seeing a slowdown) is that, according to analysis of our data, consumption is rising in smaller cities, the next 25 cities after the metros. Also, around 50% of the base that is leading is in the 19-25 year age group. Basically, many of these are people spending their first salaries," Mothey said.

Elaborating further, Mothey said overall sales of Paytm Mall, which has around 50 million users, have been largely steady, and over the last few months the major segments—fashion and apparel, and home and kitchen—have been doing well.

“Fashion is growing, and apparel are doing pretty good for us. There is obviously no slowdown because our orders are usually coming from the top 15-20 tier 2 cities where I’ve seen there is no slump," Mothey said.

However, there was a minor 5% dip in consumer electronics, especially in the smartphone category, which he attributed to customers holding out on buying new phones in anticipation of significant discounts during the festival season.

“When I look at last year, or the year before that, we have seen the same pattern. The drop is similar but it is not like ‘Oh! There is a huge slowdown’," he said.

Rather, even for marquee products like the newly-launched Apple iPhone 11, there is considerable interest, Mothey said, with pre-bookings for it 150% higher than US technology giant’s flagships last year—iPhones XR, XS and XS Max.

Granted, the higher pre-bookings this year could also be because of lower price of Apple’s flagships. At a launch price of ₹64,900, iPhone 11 is lower than last year's iPhone XR which was initially launched at ₹76,900.

Mothey’s comments are significant in light of the slowdown in the economy, with GDP growth in April-June at 5%, a six-year low. Also, many segments that are key indicators of consumption like sales of fast-moving consumer goods and automobiles have declined over the last one year.

However, e-commerce companies seem to be bucking the trend.

Earlier this week, Manish Tiwary, vice president of category management for Amazon India, said they have not witnessed any slowdown in purchases. Tiwary attributed the phenomenon to the small size of the e-commerce sector, which may see a slowdown with a lag.

Mothey was optimistic about attracting users for their six-day 'Paytm Mall Maha Cashback Carnival' sale, starting Sep 29. The company will compete against its larger rivals Flipkart and Amazon, whose sales start on the same day.

This year, the e-commerce arm of payments company Paytm has partnered with more than 10,000 brand stores like those of US Polo Assn, Big Bazaar, Calvin Klein, Central and Lifestyle, under which customers can walk into the stores during the sale period and explore the deals available with Paytm Mall.

“Basically if you are online or if you’re at the store, you can still open a Paytm app and start shopping. The one big advantage of this is that a lot of offline customers will convert for us," Mothey said.

Paytm Mall has tied up with HDFC Bank for its sale, wherein customers using the bank’s debit or credit card would get an instant 10% discount. Similar discounts are provided by Amazon for State Bank of India card holders and by Flipkart for Axis Bank and ICICI Bank customers.

'Paytm Mall Maha Cashback Carnival' sale will be the first of four sales the company will hold this year, with the next one before Dussehra, following which there will be two more around Dhanteras and Diwali, Mothey said.