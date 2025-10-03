Mint Explainer | Why your favourite online brands are taking over the mall
As online ad costs soar, India’s digital-native firms are setting up shop in malls and high streets to offer essential 'touch-and-feel' experiences.
India’s digitally native brands, those that produce and sell directly to consumers, are stepping beyond screens into malls, high streets, and curated experience centres. In the first half of 2025, direct-to-consumer (D2C brands) accounted for 18% of retail leasing, up from 8% in the same period last year, according to real estate consultant CBRE.