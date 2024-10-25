Industry
Why are e-tailers on notice for legal metrology?
Summary
- The CCPA has sent notices to 11 e-retailers including Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart and Meesho for allegedly failing to add basic information on products, such as manufacturing and expiry dates.
Many quick- and e-commerce firms have reportedly received notices from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for allegedly violating mandatory declaration rules of the Legal Metrology Act. Mint explains the law and how the CCPA protects consumers.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more