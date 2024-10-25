What does the law say on packaged goods?

A 2011 amendment to the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, says every pre-packaged item must carry information on its weight, the quantity of goods, dimensions (if relevant, such as for clothes), dates of manufacturing and expiry (or best before use), details of the manufacturer and the maximum retail price. All the details must be printed in ‘standard units’, such as rupees for price, grams and kilos for weights. The law goes into even greater detail about how products should be labelled. As per the law, all information must be printed in English or Hindi in the Devanagari script, but sellers can also include other languages.