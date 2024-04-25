Mint Primer | Here's food for thought: How safe is your child’s dinner plate?
Summary
- Last week, Swiss watchdog Public Eye said Nestle adds excess sugar to its infant products and breakfast cereals sold in low- and middle-income countries, including India
Prominent brands are under the scanner for selling sugary infant food, chicken fed with antibiotics, and spices peppered with cancer-causing chemicals. Naturally, experts are concerned about lax regulations. Mint reviews the safety and quality of our packaged food: