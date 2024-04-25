Mint Primer | Here's food for thought: How safe is your child’s dinner plate?

What steps did the regulator take?

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is probing two cases—infant products and spices. It is collecting samples from manufacturing units across India which will be tested by labs. For infant products, FSSAI will test multiple brands to check if they violate local laws. Earlier in April, the commerce and industry ministry advised e-commerce firms to remove the ‘health drinks’ tag from popular products, citing lack of standards and definition under domestic food laws. In April last year, a controversy erupted after Bournvita, a drink marketed to children, was found to contain excess sugar.