MNCs to drive new product launches in FMCG in the near term: Report

The report further added that Mumbai-based consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever has already started increasing the pace of new launches. “In last six months, the company’s launches focussed in the the premium beauty and personal care categories (including launches under Lakme), and foods. It had also launched powder-to-liquid handwash a few months back but that was more in response to competition, in our opinion. For now, we expect the new launches to be focused on premiumisation. We expect HUL to drive innovation at the bottom end once the macro environment becomes more supportive," they said.