Modern trade outlets see slow recovery despite unlock

“From whatever we have picked up, the traditional trade, which gained a lot during the lockdown phase, that is more or less still holding. Modern trade had seen a little bit of a drop during that phase because of limited availability, and limited opening slots, and even when they were open, the number of people allowed was lesser. So modern trade took a little bit of a beating. E-commerce definitely grew," said K. Ramakrishnan, managing director, Worldpanel division, Kantar.