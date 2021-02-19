Modern trade rebounds in Q3

Large-format or modern trade stores made a sharp recovery in Q3 following the lifting of lockdown curbs and better mobility across cities.

Such stores recorded a 2% decline in sales of fast-moving consumer goods in the three months ended 31 December, improving from a 15% drop in the September quarter, said market researcher Nielsen.

FMCG firms, however, said sales through large-format stores could reach pre-covid levels in the first quarter of FY22. compared to other channels such as online retail and traditional trade, which saw sales growth in the last two quarters.

Modern trade, which currently comprises less than a tenth of sales of FMCG companies, rebounded in the December quarter led by the food segment. Sales of home and personal care products, too, improved during the quarter though they widely lagged their performances in the year-earlier period, according to the December quarter FMCG snapshot released by NielsenIQ’s Retail Intelligence team earlier this week.

Large companies said they saw sales improve in modern trade channels, which suffered since the onset of lockdown, as most shoppers bought essentials at local stores and online.

“In the last two quarters, modern trade channel has been growing much faster than overall business. We think this trend will continue," said Vinod Rao, president, sales, consumer care division, Emami Ltd.

For the maker of Fair and Handsome and Zandu balm—sales via modern trade declined 46% in the June quarter but jumped 51% from a year earlier in the December quarter.

“We have seen a gradual recovery in the modern trade channel towards the end of the third quarter. Within the channel, soaps, household insecticides, hair colours and the hygiene category have been driving growth. Most top modern trade chains should see a revival to pre-covid growth levels by the first quarter of fiscal year 2022," said Sunil Kataria, chief executive, India and Saarc, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. E-commerce and general trade channels also continued to perform well for the company, said Kataria.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which runs the DMart chain of retail stores, reported a 10% rise in standalone revenue in the December quarter, in a reversal from the declining sales trend in the first two quarters of this fiscal year.

“Customer footfall was high last quarter and consumers are buying much more than pre-covid per trip. Fresh, healthy, personal and home care are growing more than earlier quarters and fashion and general merchandise is also reaching normalization slowly and steadily," said Devendra Chawla, CEO and managing director of Spencer’s Retail.

