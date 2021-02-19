Modern trade rebounds in Q3

“We have seen a gradual recovery in the modern trade channel towards the end of the third quarter. Within the channel, soaps, household insecticides, hair colours and the hygiene category have been driving growth. Most top modern trade chains should see a revival to pre-covid growth levels by the first quarter of fiscal year 2022," said Sunil Kataria, chief executive, India and Saarc, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. E-commerce and general trade channels also continued to perform well for the company, said Kataria.