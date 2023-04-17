Mondelez dismisses claims made by social media influencer Revant Himatsingka against Bournvita4 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 07:49 PM IST
- A video by social media influencer Revant Himatsingka has created ‘panic’ and ‘anxiety’; this has prompted the chocolate maker to take legal recourse against him who goes by the handle ‘foodpharmer’ on Instagram
NEW DELHI : Packaged food company Mondelez India on Monday dismissed claims made by social media influencer Revant Himatsingka against its health food drink Bournvita in a video that went viral earlier this month. While the video was suspended by Himatsingka after being served legal notice by the chocolate maker, the negative publicity across social media has put the company in a firefighting mode.
