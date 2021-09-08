Mondelez rolls out snack bars as consumers seek healthy options

Currently available in two variants, the product will be marketed on the nutrition plank, offering protein and nuts such as almonds and cranberry fruits coated onto a layer of its signature chocolate. Fuse Fit is targeted at “fitness enthusiasts" and not for those seeking functional products. “Those who are conscious and mindful of what they put in their mouth or looking for something that balances taste and nutrition," said Anil Viswanathan, senior director, marketing, Mondelez India.