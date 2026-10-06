Monster, PepsiCo, Campa get Delhi HC relief against FSSAI ‘energy drink’ label ban

Yash TiwariNeethi Lisa Rojan
3 min read6 Oct 2026, 06:38 PM IST
logo
AI-generated image for representational purpose only
Summary
Monster Energy, PepsiCo and Reliance Consumer Products have won interim relief from the Delhi High Court against FSSAI's move to stop beverage makers from using the term ‘energy drink’ on certain caffeinated products. 

Three consumer firms—Monster Energy, PepsiCo and Reliance Consumer Products—secured stay orders from the Delhi High Court on Tuesday against Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) directions restricting the use of the term ‘energy drink’ for their products.

The relief came as the high court was hearing different pleas filed by the companies challenging the FSSAI orders passed in June and July. The regulator had directed manufacturers to stop using the ‘energy drink’ descriptor on certain caffeinated beverages and warned of enforcement action.

In a post on a social media platform on 1 July, FSSAI said it has “issued notices to several beverage brands claiming to be ‘energy drinks’ for misbranding and misleading claims.”

Also Read | Food companies turn to lawyers as FSSAI scrutiny reaches boardrooms

The regulator named brands, including Red Bull Energy Drink, PepsiCo India's Adrenaline Rush Energy Drink, Sting Energy Drink, Monster Energy, Hell-Energy Drink, and Reliance's Campa Energy Drink–Gold Boost, for using the descriptor ‘energy drink’ on physical packaging and across various e-commerce platforms.

FSSAI said its food category system is not intended for product naming or labelling. It also said claims such as ‘stimulates mind’, ‘energises body’, ‘enhances focus’, ‘boosts energy levels’ and ‘aids in general weakness’ were not permissible unless legally supported.

Counsel appearing for Monster Energy argued that their products had been licensed under the relevant food categories and that FSSAI itself had earlier clarified that the term ‘energy drink’ was permitted for products falling within those categories. He also added that the decision taken by FSSAI did not allow the company to respond to the notices which were served.

Also Read | Delhi HC sets aside FSSAI order asking Red Bull to drop ‘energy drink’ label

The Delhi High Court on 29 September set aside the notice served to Red Bull over ‘energy drink’ labelling, holding that the company should have been given an opportunity to respond before the regulator passed the order.

Email queries sent by Mint to Monster, PepsiCo and Reliance Consumer were not answered till presstime.

During the arguments, the issue of existing stocks labelled as ‘energy drink’ was raised. The final order is awaited from the court to clarify directions on existing stocks and future production using the label.

Companies flag inventory impact

Beverage manufacturer PepsiCo, represented by Sandeep Sethi, told the court that the FSSAI action was already affecting how its products were sold, including on e-commerce platforms. Sethi pointed out that the regulator’s directions were being communicated to online platforms, potentially affecting the sale of products already in the market.

Monster also made a similar argument by informing the court that ‘30 million units are on the street’ while explaining the impact of the order.

On the contrary, FSSAI submitted that they had a meeting with the industry member on 20 July, to discontinue the use of the ‘energy drink’ descriptor in future production. FSSAI relied on the minutes of that meeting and said Monster was among the participants.

Also Read | Consumer companies enter Q2 with demand holding up, margins in focus

Reliance’s Campa was also hit with a similar notice as it tried to make its way into the Indian beverage market.

According to a Reuters report, Reliance holds finished inventory of 168 million cans and 120 million plastic bottles, along with pre-printed packaging for an additional 400 million cans and 360 million bottles bearing the ‘Energy Drink’ labelling, it said in its October filing.

India’s energy drinks market is expanding rapidly. Euromonitor estimates retail sales are growing 12.6% annually, faster than in the US and China. The market is expected to be worth $1.6 billion by 2028.

All three pleas will be taken up for hearing on 5 November.

About the Authors

Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.