Monster, PepsiCo, Campa get Delhi HC relief against FSSAI ‘energy drink’ label ban

Three consumer firms—Monster Energy, PepsiCo and Reliance Consumer Products—secured stay orders from the Delhi High Court on Tuesday against Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) directions restricting the use of the term ‘energy drink’ for their products.
The relief came as the high court was hearing different pleas filed by the companies challenging the FSSAI orders passed in June and July. The regulator had directed manufacturers to stop using the ‘energy drink’ descriptor on certain caffeinated beverages and warned of enforcement action.