Most Indian households prefer local shops over online for fruits, vegetables
Despite the convenience of online platforms and apps delivering fresh fruits and vegetables at home, many consumers have been raising issues and complaints related to quality and returns.
New Delhi: Nearly 66% of Indian households prefer purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables from traditional local markets due to quality concerns and high prices of online products, according to a survey conducted by LocalCircles.
Next Story
₹3,844.2-0.2%
₹2.99-1.34%
₹0.821.22%
₹2,655.35-0.21%
₹1,779.153.99%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message