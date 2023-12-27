Most Shoppers Didn’t Hold Back This Holiday Season
Sarah Nassauer , Suzanne Kapner , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 27 Dec 2023, 02:17 PM IST
SummaryU.S. retail sales in stores and online rose 3.1% from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24.
Shoppers opened their wallets this holiday season as they have for much of 2023, even crowding into shopping malls to scoop up last-minute holiday gifts and discounts in the days before Christmas.
