NEW DELHI: Cashing in on the growing trend of in-house snacking as Indians remain stuck at home due to covid-19, Mother Dairy, the wholly owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), has entered the bake category with the launch of bread.

The diversified dairy brand which manufactures and sells milk and milk products such as ice creams, paneer and ghee, on Thursday announced the launch of a range of breads priced between ₹15 and ₹40. The breads will be available at its existing network of booths in Delhi-NCR.

“Mother Dairy already offers milk, butter, cheese, curd and fruits. With bread, we also want to raise awareness about breakfast and how it is the most important meal of the day. It has been found that one out of four Indians in metro cities, skip breakfast, which could lead to chronic diseases," said Sangram Chaudhary, managing director at Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Ltd.

He said the newly introduced range also strengthens the company’s breakfast portfolio as a source of protein with low-fat content.

With changing lifestyle and demand for convenience food, bread is gaining importance and finding a place in Indian households. The growth in the bread category has been further accelerated by the pandemic which has forced consumers to stay indoors, driving in-home food consumption.

Although bread is a very local category owing to logistical and supply chain challenges, there are some large national firms in the fray. Britannia Industries, the maker of Gooday and Tiger biscuits, for instance also reported a spike in bread sales during covid-induced lockdown. Speaking to Mint, the company’s managing director Varun Berry said for the company bread and cheese saw the highest growth during the period followed by rusks and biscuits.

For Mother Dairy, which also sells edible oils under Dhara and fresh fruits and vegetables and frozen vegetables under Safal brand, the bread launch comes close on the heels of the launch of Haldi Milk.

