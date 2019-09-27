NEW DELHI : Flipkart-owned e-commerce platform Myntra on Thursday announced 'Big Fashion Days' sale, to be held between September 29-October 4 ahead of the festive season.

The sale offers an opportunity to millions of users to visit the platform and pick latest designs and styles from over 3,000 brands and more than 7 lakh styles, the company said in a statement.

Some of the leading international brands participating in the sale include H&M, Gap, COTTON ON, UCB, Oshkosh, Next, USPA and Gini & Jony.

"Myntra's 'Big Fashion Days' offers shoppers a one of a kind opportunity to shop for fashion ahead of the festive season under one roof, with incredible deals from sellers and brands across categories. Our selection has increased by over one lakh styles from the previous edition of the sale, with a 60 per cent rise in inventory, year on year," Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra-Jabong, said in a statement.

The firm has set up 20 experience centres ahead of the festive season in Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Indore and Pune to offer a host of value-added services, such as flexible pick up and drop, instant returns, trial room and alterations of products.

Under the 'Myntra Extended Network for Service Augmentation' (MENSA) programme, the company has expanded its Kirana network, to over 15,000 stores to manage 70 per cent of the deliveries for 'Big Fashion Days'.

