Walmart-backed fashion marketplace Myntra has on-boarded London-based online clothing brand Urbanic expanding its range of apparel offerings targeted towards younger shoppers.

Urbanic works with thousands of influencers. It retails in India, Latin America, Russia via its online platform and app. In India, the brand’s app has over 15 million downloads.

The move marks Urbanic’s first partnership with an e-commerce marketplace.

Online tie-ups have gained spotlight in the post pandemic world as users shift more to shopping online. As a result, marketplaces as well as brands are stitching up more partnerships or deepening existing ones.

Urbanic has a high salience among Gen-Z shoppers. Myntra said “Gen Z" shoppers have turned into “primary consumer segments" for the shopping platforms.

Gen Z and millennials with their extremely high digital presence combined with a keen sense of style, are set to become one of Myntra's dominant consumer bases, said Ayyappan Rajagopal, chief business officer, Myntra. As a result, the partnership will help Myntra boost its portfolio.

Gen Z consumers are defined as those born after 1996, according to Pew Research.



“In addition, our dedicated brand store for Urbanic will enable easy discovery of the brand’s proposition under one roof for our fashion-conscious customers while offering a personalised shopping experience," he said.

Several online brands from Asos to Shein have found favor among young shoppers in India as consumers seek more variety and follow trends on social media platforms where these brands have a strong following.

Urbanic will retail 2,500 styles to shoppers on Myntra across categories, including apparel, loungewear and accessories. The selection includes tops, denims, winter wear, lingerie, swimwear and accessories, and will be available on Myntra from 01 September. The brand is popular among shoppers in metros, tier-1 and 2 Indian cities.

Urbanic will scale and reach more shoppers in India through Myntra, said Rahul Dayama, head of marketing, Urbanic India.

Myntra is also Swedish fast fashion retailer H&M’s online partner in India. More recently it has been on-boarding personal care and beauty brands as it expands its brand associations in India.

