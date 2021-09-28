BENGALURU : Flipkart-owned fashion e-tailer Myntra said it expects 5.5 million unique customers during its ‘Big Fashion Festival’ during 3-10 October, with a 1.8-fold rise in traffic over the 2020 edition.

Of the 5.5 million customers, about 40% will come in from smaller cities and towns, and 1.1 million would be first-time shoppers.

About 4 million customers shopped for 13 million items during the previous edition of 'Big Fashion Festival' last year.

Myntra will offer one million styles and 7,000 brands across categories and said it has increased the number of brands on the platform by 40% over the previous edition.

The Bengaluru-based e-commerce firm expects a significant uptick in demand for fashion and beauty products, at a four-fold rise over business-as-usual and 1.6- fold over the last festive season.

The festival sales this year is turning out to be a closely contested one. Alongside Myntra’s event, both Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale take off on 3 October.

“The scale of the festive sale this year is going to be the biggest for us as fashion continues to do well as a category. After the reverse migration witnessed in 2020, people are returning to the metros, but we have continued to see strong sales from smaller cities along with a rise in demand from the top cities," Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra said in an interview.

As more people get vaccinated, consumers are dressing up and stepping out again, while the way they are shopping for fashion products is also changing, Nagaram said.

If work-from-home and leisurewear did last year, this year Myntra is seeing sales traction in ethnic wear, closed footwear, kids wear, watches and jewelry. Beauty and personal care products continue to do well on the e-commerce marketplace, Nagaram said.

The tech capabilities of the Myntra platform are geared to handle 1 million concurrent users and 15,000 orders per minute at peak.

RedSeer Consulting predicts that almost 55-60% of online shoppers will be from smaller towns and cities during the festive season.

While mobile and electronics will contribute almost 73% of e-commerce sale gross merchandise value (GMV) this year as well, fashion is expected to contribute to 16% of the overall festive GMV this year.

RedSeer expects sales to rise 23% to $9 billion this year from the $7.4 billion in GMV of goods sold on e-commerce platforms during the festive period in 2020.

Ahead of the festive period, Myntra has also strengthened its supply chain network, with the addition of a fulfillment centre (FC), three mother hubs, 12 satellite hubs, and 171 distribution centres to enhance capacity for higher storage volumes and optimize last-mile deliveries.

A new FC near Kolkata, which has been added, is over 2 lakh sq ft and can store up to 45 lakh items, and will serve as a hub for the eastern region.

Myntra said it has also ramped up its omni-network by over 2.5X of the last festive season and integrated over 2,600 stores from 300 brands on its platform to ensure that the customers get their orders delivered to their doorstep in the optimal time.

It has increased its capacity of last-mile deliveries by expanding its kirana store network by 30%, taking the count of its kirana store network to over 25000, to reach customers across the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.