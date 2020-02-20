Myntra joins Microsoft Azure to accelerate digital transformation

MUMBAI : One of the leading Indian e-commerce portals Myntra has announced that it has partnered with hyperscale cloud provider Microsoft Azure to accelerate its digital transformation journey. This announcement continues in line with top hyperscale cloud providers like Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure announcing partnerships with top enterprises across the country to establish their cloud presence.

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Myntra to integrate Azure cloud and analytics capabilities in India’s largest fashion e-tailer. The solutions we build together will empower Myntra to be the leading fashion e-commerce experience from India."

Hyperscale refers to the complete mix of hardware and software cloud facilities that can scale a distributed computing environment spanning thousands of servers. The data center market is witnessing significant investments from colocation service providers, cloud/hyperscale service providers and telecommunication service providers. Hyperscale data center investment has grown significantly in the past years led by Google, Facebook, AWS, Alibaba, and Microsoft. Globally, analysts estimate, AWS and Microsoft Azure are leading the cloud market.

Myntra has worked closely with Microsoft to migrate its platform - from supply chain management to inventory to site capabilities - to Azure for hyperscale and cost-effective computing. These capabilities support its entire portfolio of 700,000 styles from more than 3,000 international and domestic brands available on its store. Myntra is now in a position to offer a seamless and personalized experience for customers as they shop across its portal both from their personal computers and mobile phones. Myntra’s parent company Flipkart had announced a similar arrangement with Microsoft Azure few years ago. Since the deployment of Azure, Myntra, has recorded a 50% rise in orders in the latest edition of its biennial End of Reason Sale.

Hyperscale cloud providers have started working on partnering with tech and IT companies now to establish independent business units and centres of excellence to offer bundled services to enterprise customers while keep a skilled pool of associates who can work on the platforms. TCS announced a similar Microsoft Business Unit initiative last year. Last week, Tech Mahindra announced the launch of a dedicated COE to offer its clients a full spectrum of Google Cloud services, including consulting, assessment, migration, optimization and support services for enterprises looking to optimize their workloads on Google Cloud.