Myntra launches digital mall to boost online-offline synergy

Bengaluru: Flipkart -owned fashion marketplace Myntra has launched a ‘digital mall’ on its app to offer buyers a shopping mall-like experience. Shoppers can virtually enter specific brand stores and check out latest products, price discounts and the overall offering.

The Myntra Mall currently has 30 brands-- a mix of online and offline-- with their customised ‘official brand stores’, and will have 60 brands and clock 1 million daily visits by 2021-end. The digital mall will be a permanent fixture on the app and will keep adding new brands to it.

India’s fashion retail landscape is fast changing as e-tailers Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon and Reliance Retail Ltd make a dash to evolve as the top players, ramping up partnerships with offline retailers, who continue to be disrupted by the pandemic.

Lalitha Ramani, chief product officer, Myntra said the digital mall is like a one-stop experience, with no distraction or discovery process, for brand conscious shoppers.

“This is a game-changer for brands which helps in connecting to customers and can help them to create a proper online presence. We aim to democratise fashion with the help of technology, in partnership with brands, offering them a platform to engage with consumers," Ramani said.

The Myntra Mall will bring to the fore infinite possibilities for brands to acquire and engage customers in an effective and novel way, especially now, when going to malls has slowed down, she added.

With close to 50 million first-time customers expected to shop online this year, and fashion being the first touch point on e-commerce platforms, e-tailers are aggressively adding value-focused brands, forging strategic online-offline partnerships and boosting private labels.

Like other e-commerce firms, Myntra has also been actively on-boarding offline brands to create greater synergy, even as shopping malls slowly open up. Large offline retailers have also been heavily banking on online presence to boost sales.

The Myntra Mall enables brands to display their collection under one roof while creating customised experience for shoppers on a digital platform and Myntra will be extending space within the digital mall for interested brands to have an ‘official brand store’.

The platform will also allow them a degree of control over the design, content and experience offered to customers along with the ability to auto-refresh content from a brand's product catalogue at regular intervals.

As part of the scale-up, Myntra’s synergises with the brands to enable deliveries using the company’s omnichannel technology will give customers a single view experience and also help in building an ecosystem for unified supply chain capabilities.

Online fashion has seen one of the strongest growth among various categories in festive sales for Walmart-owned Flipkart that sold over 16 million products during the recent ‘Big Billion Day’ sale, across 40,000 brands and saw a 51% increase in shoppers from Tier 2 cities over last year.

