Myntra launches FWD to woo Gen-Z shoppers; seeks to add 10 mln new customers

Myntra launches FWD to woo Gen-Z shoppers; seeks to add 10 mln new customers2 min read 02 May 2023, 03:13 PM IST
- The move comes days after rival Amazon introduced a similar offering.
New Delhi: Flipkart-backed fashion portal Myntra on Monday announced the launch of FWD, an in-platform experience offering additional brands and curated styles tailored for Gen-Z shoppers. The move comes days after rival Amazon introduced a similar offering.
Myntra aims to add 10 million Gen-Z customers over the next two years, building on its 2022 Gen-Z customer base of 8.6 million.
Gen-Zs, those born between 1997 and 2013, have an estimated global purchasing power of around $360 billion, with 20% residing in India. Their distinct aesthetic and brand choices have been driving fashion trends - crop tops, ribbed dresses, chunky sneakers, and baggy jeans.
Myntra's FWD will feature brands such as H&M, Trendyol, bebe, Tokyo Talkies, Sassafras, Hersheinbox, Street 9, Athena, Bonkers Corner, and Boohoo, targeting the Gen-Z demographic. The company has introduced app-in-app features such as direct access to Myntra FWD, simplified trend-spotting-to-shopping, photo search, and daily drops.
“As we build for many Indias, Gen-Z is an important cohort that we continue to take deep interest in. Their individualistic sense of style, diverse points of view and core values reflect in their unique fashion choices and is steadily impacting the way fashion is being consumed at a global-level," Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, said.
To drive engagement on the platform, Myntra FWD will work with over 500 creators such as Radhika Seth, Sanket Mehta, Aditi Bhatia, and Manav Chhabra, among others. Myntra has also partnered Bollywood photographer and content creator Viral Bhayani whose stream of the best-spotted celebrity looks will be available on the app. Users will be able to shop for their favorite celeb looks via Celeb Style Files.
“The FWD experience has been completely reimagined, with a focus on Gen-Z users, with discoverability and inspiration at the heart of it. Starting the first week of the launch, the Myntra FWD offering will be highlighted via its unmissable position on the high-engagement bottom navigation bar on the Myntra app. This will help build resonance with customers enabling direct access to all things Gen-Z right from the get go," the fashin retailer added.
Shoppable video content in the form of reels will be available on the FWD homepage for the digital native Gen-Z audience within the first few weeks of the launch.